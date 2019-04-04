- ITV Report
Ex-vice president Joe Biden promises to be more 'mindful' about women's personal space
Former US vice-president Joe Biden said he "will be more mindful about respecting personal space" after he was accused of making some women feel "uncomfortable".
Mr Biden, who has been widely tipped to run as a Democratic presidential nomination, released a video on his Twitter account addressing some of the allegations against him.
The 76-year-old said he believed politics was about "making connections with people" but understood that "boundaries had been reset" in the modern world.
He said: "Social norms have begun to change, they've shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset.
"I get it. I hear what they're saying. I understand that. And that's my responsibility and I'll meet it.
"I've always believed life is about connecting with people. That won't change. But I will be more mindful and respectful about people's personal space."
Biden added: "I've worked my whole life to empower women. I've worked my whole life to prevent abuse.
"So the idea that I can't adjust to the idea to the fact personal space is important, more important than its ever been, is just unthinkable."
Biden, who served as vice-president for two terms under Barack Obama, released the video following accusations made by several women.
Lucy Flores, a former Nevada Democrat state representative, claimed Biden gave her a "big slow kiss" on the back of the head in 2014.
The alleged incident, which took place at a rally in Las Vegas, made her feel "uneasy".
Biden was also accused of inappropriate behaviour by former Democratic congressional aide Amy Lappos. She said Biden tried to kiss her but then "rubbed noses" with her at a fundraising event in 2009.
During the alleged incident, Ms Lappos claimed Biden "wrapped both his hands around my face" and pulled her towards him.
A further three women have come forward in the past few days with accounts that Biden had allegedly inappropriately touched them, according to the Washington Post, taking the total number to seven.
One of the women, Sofie Karasek, appeared onstage at the Oscars with singer Lady Gaga in 2016 as one of 51 sexual assault victims.
Biden introduced her and met with her after the performance.
Karasek allegedly shared a story about a sexual assault victim who took their own life with Biden, according to the Washington Post.
He responded by putting his forehead against hers and holding her hand, an image which has been widely shared on social media.
The accusations against Biden have emerged in the last few weeks amid rumours he is considering a tilt at the White House.
Donald Trump has used the alleged incidents to poke fun at his Democrat rival.
During a fundraising dinner on Tuesday, the US President told a story about wanting to kiss a general he met in Iraq who promised to bring a swift end in the fight against ISIS.
Trump joked: "I said 'General, come here and give me a kiss'. I felt like Joe Biden."