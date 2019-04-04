Ex-vice president Joe Biden promises to be more 'mindful' about women's personal space

Former US vice-president Joe Biden said he "will be more mindful about respecting personal space" after he was accused of making some women feel "uncomfortable".

Mr Biden, who has been widely tipped to run as a Democratic presidential nomination, released a video on his Twitter account addressing some of the allegations against him.

The 76-year-old said he believed politics was about "making connections with people" but understood that "boundaries had been reset" in the modern world.

He said: "Social norms have begun to change, they've shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset.

"I get it. I hear what they're saying. I understand that. And that's my responsibility and I'll meet it.

"I've always believed life is about connecting with people. That won't change. But I will be more mindful and respectful about people's personal space."