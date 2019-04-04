Football must do more to curb 'worrying trend' of racist abuse, says ex-Premier League striker Jason Roberts

Former Premier League footballer Jason Roberts has spoken out about the "worrying trend" of racism at football games following the spate of abuse suffered by black players in recent weeks. Speaking at UEFA's Equal Game conference at Wembley yesterday, Roberts, who is now director of development at CONCACAF, said "society's ills" were starting to "seep down into football". His remarks came hours after Juventus striker Moise Kean was racially abused by Cagliari supporters in a Serie A game at the Sardegna Arena. The 41-year-old, who played for Wigan, Blackburn Rovers and Reading, said more must be done in the fight against racism in football.

His remarks came just hours after Juventus striker Moise Kean was racially abused by Cagliari supporters in a Serie A game at the Sardegna Arena. Credit: AP

He told ITV News: “We’ve seen many high profile incidents of racism. This year we’ve seen bananas thrown on the pitch, weve seen people being abused, we’ve heard monkey chants. "Yesterday in Italy at the Juventus game we saw a young man 19-years-old, young enough to be my son, had to be put in a position to receive disgusting abuse and what was even more worrying was the lack of action from the referee in stopping the game." The former Premier League striker criticised the response from the Calgairi players and also Kean's teammate Leonardo Bonucci, who said the blame for the racist incident was "50/50". Roberts added: "The response from the Cagliari players to pull him from the scenario as if scoring and celebrating is something he shouldn’t do, and some of the worrying comments coming out of his dressing room where it’s 50/50 and he should behave in a better manner.

Raheem Sterling was racially abused during England's game against Montengro. Credit: PA