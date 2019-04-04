Who won what at the Bafta Games Awards?

God Of War won five categories

God Of War has won five titles at this year’s Bafta Games Awards - the Oscars of the gaming industry. It bagged the top accolade for best game, fending off the likes of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Red Dead Redemption 2. The PS4-exclusive action-adventure title scooped the most categories, which included awards for music, narrative and audio achievement, as well as best performer to Jeremy Davies, who played The Stranger in the game.

“Creating things is really hard – as we all know. It is daily failure, constant doubt, this feeling that what you’re doing is really not that great, not that good, and every once in a while there is a shining moment of ‘A-ha I got it’, which is followed by sobbing,” said Santa Monica Studio’s Cory Barlog, the director of God Of War. “But when we reach that end point, no matter what the outcome is, how the audience receives it, that victory, that we all in this room share for completing something, for creating something, for adding to this industry, is amazing and I salute every single one of you for being members of the battlefield, for creating. “And I thank every single person who actually creates things that inspires me to want to retire, because all of your stuff is really good.”

The 15th annual ceremony, hosted by comedian Dara O Briain in London, celebrated the best in mainstream and indie video gaming, including a publicly-voted EE mobile game of the year which went to Old School Runscape. Gaming accounts for more than half of the entertainment industry, worth more than music and film combined Other big winners included Nintendo Labo, the cardboard-creating product for the Nintendo Switch, which celebrated victories in the family and game innovation categories.

Here is the full list of winners for the 15th Bafta Games Awards: