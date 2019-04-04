Government and Labour plan more talks to break Brexit deadlock

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen

Talks between the Government and Labour to break the Brexit logjam have been “productive” and will continue on Friday, Downing Street said. Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn’s negotiating teams met for four-and-a-half hours in the Cabinet Office on Thursday for “detailed” talks. The talks are aimed at finding a consensus Brexit position ahead of a crunch summit of European Union leaders in Brussels on April 10.

David Lidington, effectively the deputy prime minister, led the Government’s negotiating team with Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay, Chief Whip Julian Smith, Business Secretary Greg Clark and Theresa May’s chief of staff Gavin Barwell. On the other side of the table were shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer and shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey along with senior Labour officials. A Downing Street spokesman said the “detailed and productive technical talks” were supported by civil servants. “The Government and the Opposition hope to meet again tomorrow for further work to find a way forward to deliver on the referendum, mindful of the need to make progress ahead of the forthcoming European Council,” the spokesman said. Any decision on an extension to Brexit in order to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU on April 12 will be taken by EU leaders at that summit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks on Brexit in Dublin Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was still hopeful that a no-deal Brexit could be avoided as “where there’s a will there’s a way”. Speaking in Dublin alongside Irish premier Leo Varadkar, she said: “We will simply have to be able to do this. We have to be successful and we hope for a solution that we can agree together with Britain.” Mr Varadkar said: “Matters continue to play out in London and I think we need to be patient and understanding of the predicament that they are in. “But of course, any further extension must require and must have a credible and realistic way forward.” ITV News Political Correspondent Angus Walker said the meeting had particular significance because it was the first time in five years the German Chancellor had visited Dublin. He said: "Angela Merkel was here today to offer support but also to find out how the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland would have checks imposed, protect the Single Market. "Ireland faces this dilemma, how does it respect the Good Friday Agreement, which has made that border effectively invisible but also protect the integrity of the Single Market in the event of no-deal.

The spotlight on Brexit momentarily shifted to Westminster's attempts of damage control after a leak in the Commons lead to water pouring through the ceiling of the press gallery. Deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle called a halt to proceedings and MPs had to exit the chamber, after water could be heard gushing through the ceiling. One MP joked it could probably be seen as a metaphor for how broken parliament is.

The talks between the Government and Opposition have highlighted divisions within both the Tory and Labour ranks. Backbench Labour MPs have issued a warning to Mr Corbyn not to include a second Brexit referendum in any compromise deal thrashed out with Mrs May. Arriving for the talks in Whitehall, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir confirmed that a “confirmatory” referendum was among the ideas on the table for discussion.

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer. Credit: PA

But a group of 25 Labour MPs wrote to Mr Corbyn warning that a second public vote would “divide the country further and add uncertainty for business”. They warned: “A second referendum would be exploited by the far right, damage the trust of many core Labour voters and reduce our chances of winning a general election,” they warned.

Signatories included veteran backbenchers Sir Kevin Barron, Dennis Skinner and Ronnie Campbell, former minister Caroline Flint and MPs for Leave-voting areas of the North and Midlands including Gloria De Piero, Sarah Champion and Gareth Snell. They said the policy adopted at Labour’s autumn conference made clear there was no need for a public vote if the party secures its preferred customs union deal, which was now “within reach”. The letter reflects deep fissures within Labour over whether to demand a confirmatory vote as part of any compromise. Deputy leader Tom Watson has said: “I don’t think our party would forgive us if we were to sign off on a Tory Brexit without that kind of concession.”

And referendum-supporting Labour MP Rupa Huq met the Prime Minister to make the point that potentially hundreds of Opposition MPs could be prepared to back a Brexit deal if it was subject to a public vote. Meanwhile, a string of Cabinet ministers signalled that Tories could be prepared to compromise on Labour’s key demand of a customs union arrangement with the EU – an idea loathed by Brexiteers. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said avoiding a customs union was not an “article of faith”, while Chancellor Philip Hammond said Tories should be ready to look at it.