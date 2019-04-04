Harry and Meghan have moved to Windsor - in time for the baby

The royal couple are now living in Windsor. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved out of Kensington Palace and into their new home. The couple are now living in Windsor, at the house they have refurbished on the Frogmore Estate. Harry and Meghan announced last year that they would be moving away from William and Kate, who live and work at Kensington Palace. The Sussexes wanted to be settled in their new home before their baby is born. Meghan is expecting to give birth later this month.

The move to Frogmore Cottage suffered a short delay while building work was completed - something anyone who has carried out major redevelopment work on their home will understand. The couple have been living in Nottingham Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace since they got married - but it’s thought they wanted more privacy for their new family as well as more space.

Frogmore Cottage is next to the larger Frogmore House where Harry and Meghan chose to have their evening wedding reception. They couple were pictured there watching the fireworks during the party last May. They’ve overseen development work at the house - and it’s thought they’ve created larger living areas by removing several internal walls.

There are also more bedrooms at Frogmore Cottage so Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, can stay with her daughter and son-in-law when she becomes a granny. It was announced last month that the move to Windsor is part of a formal split from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who are keeping their Household at Kensington. They launched their own Instagram page this week - which had more than three million followers within a couple of days. The Sussexes will not have an formal office in Windsor as their staff will work from Buckingham Palace. They had wanted their own independent Household - but it was decided their staff should report to the Queen’s courtiers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hand-in-hand as fireworks erupt in the grounds of Frogmore House. Credit: PA