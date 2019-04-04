Health claims on children’s food ‘confusing’, say researchers

Health and nutrition claims on snacks and food for UK children are “confusing” and could be harming their health, researchers have suggested.

Two in five (41%) products marketed at those over the age of one, including cereals and fruit-based drinks, were found to be “less healthy”, according to analysis published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood.

Meanwhile, three-quarters of products which claimed to contain one of the five recommended daily portions of fruit and vegetables did not, the research found.

The University of Glasgow researchers called for tighter regulations on labelling, warning that a “health halo effect” is creating a false impression of some foods, for example those high in sugar.

“Health and nutrition claims used on product packaging are currently confusing,” they said.