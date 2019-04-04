Hollywood stars Huffman and Loughlin appear in court in college scam case

Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin have appeared in federal court alongside other wealthy parents to face charges they rigged test scores or paid bribes to cheat the admissions process at prestigious universities.

The actresses and Loughlin’s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, said little during the brief hearing in a packed Boston courtroom on Wednesday and were not asked to enter a plea. They are all free on bail.

Their appearance comes three weeks after they were among dozens of prominent parents and college sports coaches arrested in connection with an admissions scandal.

It sparked outrage and inflamed concerns that the admissions process favours the wealthy.

The alleged scam involved bogus entrance exam scores and doctored photos to make applicants look like star athletes to get them into sought-after universities such as Yale.

Loughlin, who is best known for playing Aunt Becky on the sitcom Full House, and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 (£380,000) to get their daughters admitted as recruits to a university crew team, even though neither is a rower.