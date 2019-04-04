Loved ones of men who took own lives demand mental health services review

Two bereaved women who lost loved ones are calling for a full review of the system, arguing the men were let down by Scotland’s mental health services.

Karen McKeown and Gillian Murray are demanding a review of mental health provision and automatic reviews into suicides if the deceased had contact with the health service in the three months before their death.

Ms McKeown’s partner, father-of-two Luke Henderson, was unable to get help despite multiple calls to doctors and visiting the NHS about his mental health problems in the week before he died.

The uncle of Ms Murray, David Ramsay, killed himself days after begging for help at NHS Tayside but getting told to take his dog for a walk instead.