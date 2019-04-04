Man accused of Christchurch mosque attacks charged with 50 counts of murder

The man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque attacks will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges when he makes his second court appearance, New Zealand police said. Police had earlier filed a single, representative murder charge against 28-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant. He is due to appear via video link during a brief hearing on Friday, and will not be required to enter a plea. Fifty people died in the attacks on two mosques on March 15, while another 50 were injured.

Police said in a brief statement that they were considering filing more charges against Tarrant but could not comment further as the case was before the court. Tarrant’s first court appearance was on the day after the attacks in the Christchurch District Court. His case has now been moved to the High Court due to the seriousness of the charges. Tarrant has reportedly been moved to a high-security prison in Auckland, which is why he will appear via video link. During the scheduled court hearing, media photographs will not be allowed and reporting on the proceedings will be severely restricted under New Zealand law.

Mourners carry the casket of Syed Areeb Ahmed, a victim of the Christchurch mosque shootings, during his funeral in Karachi, Pakistan Credit: AP Photo/Fareed Khan