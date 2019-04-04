Man arrested after missing baby found

A five-month-old boy missing from Sutton Coldfield has been found safe and well, police said.

An appeal was launched on Thursday evening to track down 35-year-old James Dempsey - a man known to the child's mother.

West Midlands Police announced at about 10.15pm the baby had been located.

It said a 35-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and was being held in custody.

West Midlands Police launched an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Dempsey at about 7.15pm.

The force said Dempsey's silver Vauxhall Astra had last been seen on the A45 heading towards Coventry just before 1am on Thursday.