Man charged with murder of shopkeeper in north-west London

Mr Katharkamar was found by a member of the public collapsed inside the shop suffering from stab injuries and police were called at about 6am.

Alex Gunn, 31, has been charged with killing 54-year-old Ravi Katharkamar as he opened Marsh Food and Wine in Pinner on March 24.

A man has been charged with the murder of a shopkeeper who was stabbed to death during a robbery at his newsagents in north-west London.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later.

Investigators said previously that his attacker fled with a shop till.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command described the murder as a “vicious and unwarranted attack on a completely innocent man”.

He called for information from anyone who might have noticed someone trying to use lots of loose change in the days after the killing.

Mr Stancombe was also trying to trace a black Vauxhall Astra parked on Cecil Park before the murder and driven away at speed immediately afterwards.

Gunn is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Met said that Gunn previously appeared at the same court on Monday charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon and driving while disqualified.

A 44-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder on March 28 has been released under investigation.