Music therapy encouraged amid warnings of ‘over-medicalised’ dementia patients

More people with dementia should be given music or dance therapy in a bid to prevent them being “over-medicalised”, the Health Secretary has said.

Matt Hancock said that while guidance says local areas should consider music or dancing for people with dementia, such therapies have not been widely adopted across England.

Speaking following a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales at Clarence House in support of “social prescription” therapies, Mr Hancock said: “Dementia can devastate the lives of people affected by it and although there is not yet a cure I believe we can do more to improve the lives of people with the condition.