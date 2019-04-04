Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Powerful photos in the running for National Geographic travel photo contest

The stunning image was taken at the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in India, showing a beautiful leopardess perching on her favorite tree. Credit: Naveen Srikantachari

A series of stunning photographs form the latest entries to National Geographic's new photograph competition.

Photographs from the second week of the competition have been captured across the world.

Stunning images show a daredevil slackliner in Yosemite National Park in California, a leopard perching on a tree in a tiger reserve in India and the bustling streets of Manila in the Philippines.

A bird's eye view of the Forest Walk in Singapore, which is part of 10 kilometers of trails connecting four parks. Credit: Tong Son
A Honolulu neighborhood at sunset. Houses squeeze onto the unique ridges carved by aeons of rainfall on volcanic rock. Credit: Aya Okawa
Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with an overall density of an estimated 6,300 people per square kilometer. Credit: Toby Harriman
A picture of Xjilien's team on the glacier of Amphu Lapcha Pass during my Three Peaks Expedition. Credit: Xjilien Tan
A lion with its new-born cub held in its jaw on the plains of Masai Mara, Kenya. Credit: Sonalini Khetrapal
A sea turtle ascends to the surface for a breath, near Heron Island on the Great Barrier Reef. Credit: James Vodicka
Dalmatian Pelicans are globally threatened, this incredible close-up was taken in Lake Kerkini, Greece. Credit: Damilice Mansur
"Manila, to me, is visceral, colorful, hot, and always non-stop," photographer Andrew describes this shot. Credit: Andrew Zapanta
Just south of Hoi An, Vietnam, the fishermen anchor just off shore in the early morning. Locals in small basket boats shuttle back and forth from shore to unload the nights catch. Credit: Dale Johnson

The National Geographic Travel contest is accepting entries in three categories, nature, cities and people until 12pm (EDT) on May 3.

The grand prize winner will receive $7,500 (£5,700) and a post on National Geogrpahic's Travel Instagram account @natgeotravel.