- ITV Report
-
Powerful photos in the running for National Geographic travel photo contest
A series of stunning photographs form the latest entries to National Geographic's new photograph competition.
Photographs from the second week of the competition have been captured across the world.
Stunning images show a daredevil slackliner in Yosemite National Park in California, a leopard perching on a tree in a tiger reserve in India and the bustling streets of Manila in the Philippines.
The National Geographic Travel contest is accepting entries in three categories, nature, cities and people until 12pm (EDT) on May 3.
The grand prize winner will receive $7,500 (£5,700) and a post on National Geogrpahic's Travel Instagram account @natgeotravel.