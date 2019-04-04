'Plan with a chance' could come out of cross-party Brexit talks

There has been considerable and widespread cynicism about the talks between the Government and Labour about a compromise that could break the Brexit deadlock.

But those close to the negotiations, led today by David Lidington and Kier Starmer, believe there is at last a "plan with a chance," of securing a positive vote from MPs for the PM’s Withdrawal Agreement, without which there can be no managed exit from the EU.

It would involve a Government committing to staying in the Customs Union, "dynamic" alignment with EU rules covering workers’ rights and the environment and giving the Commons a vote on whether the whole package would be subject to confirmation in a referendum.