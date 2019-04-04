Prince Harry 'very excited' for birth of first child as he is given cashmere baby outfit

The Duke of Sussex has said he is "very excited" about the birth of this first child as he was presented with a cashmere baby outfit for the newborn. Harry was given the garments as he attended the 12th Big Curry Lunch hosted by the Lord Mayor of the City of London at The Guildhall. The duke seemed pleased with the gift, especially the hat which came with flaps to protect the newborn's ears from the chillier climbs of the British climate.

Prince Harry received the cashmere outfits for his soon to be born child. Credit: Pool

The full outfit includes a handmade wooden baby rattle and an off-white cashmere baby set - which included a shawl, bonnet, booties and mittens. Harry also received beige lounge socks for the duchess during the visit. The birth of Harry and Meghan's child is expected later this month or in early May. The duke looked relaxed as he told four-year-old Zofia Zolenkowska he is "very excited" about the arrival of the Royal family's newest member.

The cashmere baby outfit given to the Duke of Sussex. Credit: PA

The lunch was organised in aid of the ABF The Soldiers' Charity, the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. The duke spent 10 years serving in the armed forces, ending operational duties in 2015. During his service he conducted two tours of duty to Afghanistan with the Army.

Prince Harry told Zofia Zolenkowska he is Credit: PA