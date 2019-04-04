Royals to attend premiere of new Sir David Attenborough series

The Prince of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mix with TV royalty at the premiere of a flagship Netflix series.

Sir David Attenborough will host the event for the global launch of upcoming series Our Planet.

The naturalist made the move to Netflix for the eight-part series, which will carry an overtly environmental message exploring the natural world and how to protect it.

Charles, president of the World Wildlife Federation UK, will attend the premiere at the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday night along with Harry and Meghan.