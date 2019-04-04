Teenager claiming to be missing boy since 2011 says he 'escaped kidnappers'

A 14-year-old boy has come forward to US authorities claiming to be the boy who went missing after his mother killed herself at a hotel eight years ago.

Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared when he was six-years-old in Illinois, has apparently escaped two kidnappers who held him for the past seven years, according to an Ohio police report.

In 2011 Pitzen’s mother picked him up at school in Illinois, took him to a zoo and a water park, and then killed herself, leaving a note in which she said her son was fine but no one would ever find him.

The teenager claiming to be Pitzen escaped an unknown Red Roof Inn motel and "kept running across a bridge" into Kentucky, according to NBC News.