- ITV Report
-
Teenager claiming to be missing boy since 2011 says he 'escaped kidnappers'
A 14-year-old boy has come forward to US authorities claiming to be the boy who went missing after his mother killed herself at a hotel eight years ago.
Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared when he was six-years-old in Illinois, has apparently escaped two kidnappers who held him for the past seven years, according to an Ohio police report.
In 2011 Pitzen’s mother picked him up at school in Illinois, took him to a zoo and a water park, and then killed herself, leaving a note in which she said her son was fine but no one would ever find him.
The teenager claiming to be Pitzen escaped an unknown Red Roof Inn motel and "kept running across a bridge" into Kentucky, according to NBC News.
Aurora Police Sergeant Bill Rowley said: "We’ve probably had thousands of tips of him popping up in different areas.
"We have no idea what we’re driving down there for. It could be Pitzen. It could be a hoax."
Timmothy’s grandmother Alana Anderson told WISN-TV that authorities have told the family "very little".
"We just know a 14-year-old boy was found and went to the police," she said.
"We don’t want to get our hopes up and our family’s hopes up until we know something ... We’ve had false reports and false hopes before."
Sharonville police said the information about the boy’s reported escape was received by police in Campbell County, Kentucky.
"The City of Sharonville Police Department, like every other police agency in the greater Cincinnati area, was requested to check their Red Roof Inn hotels regarding this incident,” the post read.
"To the best of our knowledge, we have no information indicating that the missing juvenile was ever in the city of Sharonville."
The FBI said in a statement its offices in Cincinnati and in Louisville, Kentucky, were working on a missing child investigation with Aurora police and departments in Cincinnati and Newport, Kentucky, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.
The body of Pitzen's mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, 43, was found on May 15 2011.
Police investigating her death said she took steps which suggest she might have left her son with a friend.
At the time, police searched for Timmothy in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.