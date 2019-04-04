Universities’ cyber defences overcome by hackers in just two hours, test finds

Hackers were able to gain access to “high-value” data within just two hours during a test of universities’ defences against cyber attacks, a report has said.

So-called ethical hackers from Jisc, a Government-funded agency which provides universities and colleges with digital support, had a 100% track record of penetrating their defences within the time-frame, the paper says.

The report, published jointly with the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), says universities are not doing enough to protect themselves against the threat of cyber criminals and urges them to take immediate action.

It warns that phishing attacks against students are becoming “more sophisticated” and increasingly prevalent in UK institutions.

Among them are scams which purport to offer free grants to students or ask them to update their bank details so that loans can be paid.