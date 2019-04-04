Virgin Trains ‘taking nearly 2,000 passengers from Glasgow to London each day’

Nearly 2,000 people travel between Glasgow and London every day by Virgin Trains, an increase of almost a third in six years, according to new figures.

In the last financial year, the operator carried 688,026 passengers between Glasgow and London – roughly 1,885 a day and a 29% increase from 2012-13.

Journeys between Edinburgh or Glasgow and Birmingham have also risen by nearly 60,000 from 94,544 to 152,673.

The rail operator has put the figures down to its investment in the west coast route, which is predicted to carry nearly 50 million passenger journeys by 2026 when HS2 is due to open between London and Birmingham.

A new report from the Campaign for Better Transport – Transformation of the West Coast Mainline: How Rail Investment is Benefiting People, the Environment and the Economy – praised the figures.