What the papers say – April 4

Theresa May’s meeting with Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to break the Brexit impasse makes several front pages on Thursday. The Times reports the two leaders were facing a furious backlash from their parties amid growing scepticism that their talks would lead to a breakthrough.

The Prime Minister appeared to be moving towards Mr Corbyn’s soft Brexit demands, the Daily Telegraph says, as attorney general Geoffrey Cox suggested Tory “red lines” would have to move.

The Daily Express reports that senior Tories were understood to be braced for a string of resignations by Brexiteer Cabinet ministers if signs of too many concessions to the opposition leader emerge.

The talks led to renewed calls for a second public vote on Brexit, the i says.

The Metro also leads on the May-Corbyn meeting, while the Daily Mail reports that poor diets are killing nearly 90,000 Britons a year.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads on criticism by the Duke of Sussex against “addictive” online gaming.

The Sun claims the Queen has banned the Duchess of Sussex from wearing jewellery made famous by Princess Diana.

And the Financial Times reports that Congressional Democrats in the US have voted to authorise a subpoena for Robert Mueller’s full report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star says England star Harry Maguire is celebrating the birth of his first child exactly nine months after the Three Lions’ penalty shoot-out win over Colombia.