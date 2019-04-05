BBC must rebuild trust following tax arrangements with presenters, MPs say

The BBC has to “rebuild trust” following the “misery” caused to TV and radio presenters over its use of personal service companies, MPs have said. The broadcaster has faced controversy over its arrangements with its freelancers, including its presenters. Some have accused the BBC of forcing them to set up special tax vehicles to allow the corporation to avoid paying millions in national insurance contributions. Many have been pursued by HMRC for unpaid tax bills, some running into thousands of pounds. The House of Commons Committee of Public Accounts has now said the situation “risked bringing the BBC into disrepute”.

Its report said “the BBC’s mishandling of its use of personal service companies has caused misery and hardship for those affected…” “Its approach has been muddled and chaotic, and its communication with those affected has been unacceptably poor,” the committee said. The BBC has apologised to those affected but its attempt to reach a settlement with HMRC for outstanding tax claims “is taking longer than expected”, it added. “We cautiously welcome the BBC’s commitment to helping those affected, but admitting responsibility after the event is not sufficient without taking effective steps to resolve the situation.” Committee chairwoman Meg Hillier said the “lack of clear accountability at senior level for the BBC’s policy on PSCs” was “particularly troubling”. And she said: “Apologising is not enough. The BBC has committed to helping those affected. “We expect to see evidence both that it has done so and that it is taking meaningful action to prevent such distressing problems arising in future.”

Radio presenter Kirsty Lang previously spoke about her experience of PSCs Credit: PA