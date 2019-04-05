Better care of pregnant women expecting multiple births ‘would cut stillbirths’

More than 600 emergency Caesarean sections and up to 100 stillbirths could be prevented each year if NHS hospitals followed official guidelines on multiple births, a study has found. The project, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care, found that more babies would survive, fewer would be admitted to hospital and £8 million could be saved if UK hospitals took better care of pregnant mothers expecting twins, triplets or quadruplets. It said guidelines laid down by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in 2011 and 2013 are not being adhered to uniformly across the NHS.

The guidelines and quality standards set out how women with a multiple pregnancy should be cared for, including access to specialist doctors and midwives, and ultrasound operators. Women should also have a defined care plan, extra ultrasound checks as needed and have an expert in foetal medicine involved in their care if their pregnancy is higher risk or if there are complications. Signs of premature labour must be discussed with women by 24 weeks of pregnancy and discussions around delivery should occur by 32 weeks. Run by the Twins And Multiple Births Association (Tamba), the three-year project in 30 maternity units found that adhering to Nice guidelines could lead to 634 fewer emergency Caesarean sections each year, up to 100 fewer stillbirths and savings of £8 million a year. The project saw 65% of units experience a reduction in their neonatal admissions rate for multiples in 12 months. The report said that if all units in England adhered to the Nice guidelines, neonatal admissions could be reduced by 1,308 within a year. In one unit there was a decrease in the neonatal death rate for multiples from 3.2% to 0%.

