Boeing boss 'sorry' for lives lost as he acknowledges sensor issue on crashed Ethiopian and Indonesian jets

Boeing has admitted a key sensor malfunctioned on an Ethiopian Airlines flight which crashed and killed all 157 people on board. The aircraft maker's CEO said "sorry" for those who died in the crash after a preliminary report from the Ethiopian government found the pilots on board were powerless to stop the plane from crashing after the aircraft "repeatedly" nose-dived. Yesterday's report draws the strongest link yet that the Ethiopian Airlines crash and an October crash off the coast of Indonesia, which killed 189 on board. Both aircraft were Boeing 737 Max 8 planes. In a statement posted on Twitter, Dennis A. Muilenburg said: "It’s our responsibility to eliminate this risk,” Mr Muilenburg said in a video statement. “We own it, and we know how to do it.”

Both planes had an automated system known as MCAS, which pushes the nose of the plane down when sensor readings detect the aircraft is in danger of an aerodynamic stall. It appears both systems on the planes may have malfunctioned. Boeing acknowledged the sensor malfunction and said a software update would prevent any future incidents. Mr Muilenburg said: "We at Boeing take the responsibility to build and deliver airplanes to our airline customers and to the flying public that are safe to fly, and can be safely flown by every single one of the professional and dedicated pilots all around the world. This is what we do at Boeing. "We remain confident in the fundamental safety of the 737 MAX. All who fly on it—the passengers, flight attendants and pilots, including our own families and friends—deserve our best. "When the MAX returns to the skies with the software changes to the MCAS function, it will be among the safest airplanes ever to fly."

The exact location of the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Credit: PA

The preliminary report, based on fight data and cockpit voice recorders on the Ethiopian Airlines flight, showed a fault sensor led to a series of events which led to the pilots losing control of the plane. Just a minute into the flight, the pilots noticed a problem with the sensor. The report said air speed and altitude values on the left side of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max conflicted with data from the right sensor, causing flight control problems. The preliminary report, delivered by Ethiopia's Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges, found:

The aircraft had a valid certificate of air worthiness.

The crew had a licence and qualifications to conduct the flight.

The takeoff appeared normal.

Pilots followed the necessary procedure and tried "repeatedly" to bring the flight under control.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 experienced “repetitive uncommanded aircraft nose-down conditions” which "continued for the remainder of the flight” before the crash.

Boeing urged to review aircraft flight control system relating to control of the plane by accident investigators.

The Ethiopian authorities did not attribute blame in their preliminary report and did not give detailed analysis of the flight. The Max 8 jet has been grounded worldwide while the software fix is being rolled out, which will then have to be ratified by aviation authorities across the world. In a statement, Boeing said that to make sure unintended activation of the MCAS system does not happen again, it is developing software and “associated comprehensive pilot training” for the Max. The software update, Boeing said, adds layers of protection and will stop erroneous data from activating the system.

Before the Max jets can take to the air again, the aircraft must receive approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other regulators. Boeing is now being investigated by the US Justice Department, the Transportation Department's inspector general, and congressional committees. Investigations are also looking into the role of the Federal Aviation Administration in the US, which certified the Max in 2017 and refused to ground the jets after the crash back in October. The FAA said in a statement it was continuing to work towards understanding what happened. Timeline of the day: