IRA murdered 21 victims at Birmingham pub bombings in 1974, jury rules

Video report by ITV News correspondent Ben Chapman The 21 people killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings were murdered by the IRA, an inquest jury at the city's civil court has ruled. Two detonations caused what one witness described as "pure carnage", ripping the busy Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of November 21, killing 21 and injuring 220 more. The jury, which sat for six weeks, unanimously ruled there was inadequate warning from the Provisional IRA, who carried out the attacks, which stretched police forces. They found there were no failings, errors or omissions by West Midlands Police's response to the bomb warning call.

They concluded there was no tip-off to the force, giving advanced warning about the bomb. Coroner Sir Peter Thornton QC said: "The atrocities of the night of Thursday 21 November 1974 are now etched in the history of Birmingham. "Those dreadful events will never be forgotten because the people of Birmingham will never forget the 21 lives that were tragically lost." He added: "I wish to express my condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones in these terrible bombings. "I wish to express my admiration and respect for the dignity in which you have conducted yourselves during the difficult time of the inquests."

The aftermath of the bombing, which happened more than 44 years ago. Credit: PA

The inquests came after years of campaigning by relatives of the dead, who have demanded answers into what happened that night. The pub bombings were the deadliest post-Second World War attack on British mainland until the 7/7 London terror attacks in 2005. A botched investigation by West Midlands Police wrongfully led to the convictions of the Birmingham Six, whose convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal in 1991. Julie Hambleton, who lost her older sister in the bombings, said prior to the hearing the families of the deceased wanted "truth, justice and accountability".

Michael Hayes, who was named by an anonymous ex-IRA volunteer giving evidence at the inquests, said nobody was meant to die in what he described as a "commercial bombing campaign". Speaking in March during at the inquest into the deaths, an ex-IRA volunteer, known as Witness O, said the IRA had granted permission for Hayes and three other men, who are all dead, to be named as suspects in the attack. However, Hayes has described the "mysterious" witness' claims as an "opinion" and not fact. He told ITV News: "You have to have proof, you can't go into a court without proof. "I didn't do anything, I literally, I didn't do it. "I don't care who believes it or not. "I'll probably go down in history as the perpetrator but I'm not, see I know it and those people that know me, know I wouldn't do it." Hayes, by his own admission, was considered to be an "explosives expert" but despite this, he denies any involvement in making the bombs used in Birmingham.

Timeline of events: