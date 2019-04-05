Prince Charles sips pint of famous Cornish ale during brewery tour

The Prince of Wales has sampled a pint of the renowned Tribute Pale Ale as he visited a brewery in Cornwall.

Charles took a sip of the flagship ale, which he had poured himself, during a tour of St Austell Brewery.

The prince’s visit coincided with the 20th anniversary of the award-winning beer and the recent honour of receiving a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Established in 1851, St Austell Brewery is one of the oldest businesses in Cornwall and is still independent and family owned.