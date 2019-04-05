- ITV Report
Country music finds new fan base with UK millennials as national radio station launches
The UK's first country music station has launched thanks to the genre's growing fan base among British millennials.
In a bid to hit the right notes on the airwaves, Country Hits Radio spoke to Una Healy, who found fame with pop group The Saturdays.
She told ITV News: "People are loving it and not realising that they're loving country music because we have pop artists working with country stars as well."
The UK's country music business is booming, according to the British Phonographic Industry.
Last year, 1.7 million albums were sold while 300 million songs were streamed online.
US TV series such as Nashville are credited with the rise in the genre's popularity.
The evidence is seen at the UK music festival Country To Country, which sells out of its 80,000 tickets despite only launching six years ago.
Monthly showcases are also held around the UK to offer independent country artists an opportunity to show off their original songs and win new fans.