Ecuador denies decision made to expel WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from London embassy

A senior Ecuadorian official has said no decision had been made to expel Julian Assange from the country’s London embassy despite tweets from WikiLeaks claiming he could be kicked out within “hours to days”.

A small group of protesters and supporters of the WikiLeaks founder gathered outside the embassy in London where Assange has been holed up since August 2012.

He has feared extradition to the US since WikiLeaks published thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables.

Earlier, WikiLeaks tweeted: “BREAKING: A high level source within the Ecuadorian state has told @WikiLeaks that Julian Assange will be expelled within “hours to days” using the #INAPapers offshore scandal as a pretext–and that it already has an agreement with the UK for his arrest.”