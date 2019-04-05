Harry and Meghan plea to Instagram fans to stop sending baby gifts

The official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has pleaded with the couple's fans to stop sending baby gifts, asking them to instead donate to charity.

The couple have been inundated by presents ahead of the birth of their first child, expected to be born later this month or early in May.

On their newly launched account, a message was posted reading: "In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks."

The post went on to list four charities they recommend those wishing to give gifts donate to.