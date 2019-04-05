'I was given permission,' Joe Biden jokes as he hugs union official

Former Vice President Joe Biden has made light of his tendency to be affectionate, in his first public appearance since several women accused him of being physically inappropriate with them.

He began his entrance at an electrical workers union conference in Washington, DC with a hug for union president Lonnie Stephenson.

As he turned to face the crowd he quipped: "I just want you to know I had permission to hug Lonnie."

His remarks prompted laughter from the audience but it follows a serious promise he made to be "more mindful about respecting personal space".