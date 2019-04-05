Labour holds Newport West in Commons by-election as turnout slumps

Labour held on to Newport West in a by-election battle which saw turnout slump.

The party’s Ruth Jones took 9,308 votes, giving her a majority of 1,951 over the Tories, with Ukip in third place.

The contest was triggered by the death of veteran MP Paul Flynn and came against the backdrop of Brexit battles at Westminster.

Mrs Jones paid tribute to her predecessor in her victory speech, saying: “This by-election has taken place because of the sad passing of Paul Flynn, our friend.

“There have been many tributes to him over the weeks, but one saying stood out to me: ‘Everyone knew someone helped by Paul Flynn’. These words have been an inspiration to me during this campaign.”

The city has long been a Labour stronghold and voted Leave by a margin of 56% to 44% in the 2016 in-out referendum.