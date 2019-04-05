Nine-year-old tells of 'miracle' recovery after being mowed down by car

A nine-year-old girl was severely injured in a shocking hit-and-run crash which was captured on camera while she was playing in her front garden.

In the footage, LaDerihanna Holmes is seen outside on the grass before the car crashed into the front of her house.

Just moments after that, the driver can be seen walking away from the car as members of LaDerihanna's family rush to her aid.

She suffered a fractured skull, and her pelvic bone was broken in three places.

The schoolgirl survived the incident that happened in Georgia, US, last Friday thanks to her brother, who learnt how to perform CPR after watching a YouTube video.