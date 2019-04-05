Ministers urged to prioritise divorce law reform by campaign group

Ministers should prioritise divorce law reform and introduce a kinder separation process as soon as possible, a lawyers’ campaign group says.

Resolution, whose members specialise in family court issues, has repeated a call for the introduction of “no-fault divorce”.

Chair Margaret Heathcote says she will outline concerns in a speech at Resolution’s annual conference in Manchester on Friday.

Ms Heathcote said there is a danger that reform will fall by the wayside because MPs are tied-up with debating Brexit.