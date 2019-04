A three-way split in the weather for Friday. Western and southwestern areas will be mostly cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain, these heavy at times with the risk of hail and thunder.

Northeast Scotland will be cloudy too with the odd spot of light rain. In between for the bulk of the UK, it will be dry with some bright or sunny conditions, allowing temperatures to get a little higher than recent days with highs of 14 Celsius (57 F).