One of Britain's most wanted fugitives back in the UK

One of Britain's most wanted fugitives is back in the UK after being extradited from Romania.

Shane O'Brien, the suspected killer of 21-year-old Josh Hanson, who was stabbed to death in a bar in Hillingdon, west London, in 2015, was arrested in Cluj-Napoca last month.

Scotland Yard said he arrived at Heathrow Airport at 7.30pm on Friday and is being held in custody at a London police station.

O'Brien is thought to have left the UK shortly after Mr Hanson was stabbed in RE Bar in October 2015, flying on a private jet from Biggin Hill Airport in south-east London, landing in Germany.