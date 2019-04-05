Danny Rose 'can't wait' for football career to finish due to governing bodies handling of racism

Danny Rose was subjected to racist abuse during England's 5-1 win over Montenegro. Credit: PA

England defender Danny Rose has said he "can't wait" for his football career to be over due to how governing bodies deal with racism in the game. Speaking after Tottenham's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, the Spurs full-back described current punishments as a "farce" and that he has "had enough" of dealing with abuse. The 28-year-old revealed he expected to be racially abused when playing in England's 5-1 victory over Montengro but did not want to speak out after the game for fear of tarnishing the result. Rose, who along with Callum Hudson-Odoi were targeted during the Euro 2020 qualifier, believes nothing will be done to combat the problem while offending countries are fined the amount "I probably spend on a night out in London".

"I have had enough," he said. "At the minute, how I've programmed myself now, I just think that I've got five or six more years left in football and I just can't wait to see the back of it, seeing how things are done in the game at the minute. "It's just 'whatever' isn't it, so you just have to get on with it. That's how I feel. "I feel I've got five or six more years left and I just want to enjoy football as much as I can. "There's so many politics and whatever in football and I just can't wait to see the back of it, to be honest. "Obviously it's sad but when countries only get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London then what do you expect? When the punishment's not as harsh... "You see my manager (Mauricio Pochettino) get banned for two games for just being confrontational against (referee) Mike Dean at Burnley.

Danny Rose was speaking after Tottenham's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Credit: PA

"But yet a country can only get fined a little bit of money for being racist. It's just a bit of a farce at the minute. "That's where we're at now in football and until there's a harsh punishment there's not much else we can expect I don't think." Rose and Husdon-Odoi were subjected to monkey chants from the Montenegro fans during the 5-1 win and while the Chelsea winger and Raheem Sterling, who was not abused, spoke out after the game, Rose kept his counsel. Rose said: "I'd sort of prepared myself anyway for what happened so I was fine. I prepared myself for it. "We won and we'll just wait for whatever punishment if any punishment happens, and just wait and see what happens. "I wasn't upset. I just didn't want the focus to be on me. "I have to say it was a very small minority out of the fans that were doing the chants so I didn't want the post-match to be about me.

Raheem Sterling was racially abused during England's 5-1 win over Montenegro. Credit: PA

"I wanted everybody to focus on the good week that we had with England. We scored 10 goals and it was a great performance over two games. "I just didn't want to speak to put any focus on me, that was all. "I played in Serbia about eight years ago and it happened there so I sort of thought it was a possibility it may happen again, and it did. "I looked up straight away in the first half and I know the exact time it happened in the first half. "It didn't affect my game. I'm a big boy now. Three points obviously isn't the most important thing when you're going through things like that, but I just wanted the team to get three points and we just move on and get out of Montenegro as quickly as possible."

Danny Rose wears a Kick It Out anti-racism shirt during the warm-up before Tottenham's game against Liverpool. Credit: PA

The unsavoury scenes in Podgorica do at least appear to be the catalyst for change as managers, including Gareth Southgate and Pochettino, have spoken about taking their side off the field if racist incidents occurred again. That is one aspect that pleases Rose. "Yeah, I was over the moon (at Pochettino's response)," he added. "I spoke to Gareth after the game. I didn't mention it at half-time so he wasn't aware of what was happening until he heard it right at the end. "The manager was a bit upset to be fair because he said it's the first time he's been involved in something like that, and he said he didn't know what the right course of action was to do. "He said he was fully behind me if we wanted to walk off. I appreciate that but as I said I just wanted to get the three points and get out of there as quickly as possible."