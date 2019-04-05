Unremarkable central London office block was home to spy agency for six decades

Sandwiched between a coffee shop and a pub, an unremarkable Westminster office block has had its secret unmasked.

For the last six decades the building, on Palmer Street and opposite St James's Park tube station, has been the London home of spy agency GCHQ.

Unknown to the public, intelligence officers have worked to protect national security from the drab-looking building since 1953.

It has been at the centre of planning for key events including the London 2012 Olympics.

The inconspicuous-looking red brick building has also been the control centre from which counter-terror operations have been mounted.