Stalking victims can suffer lasting psychological damage, research finds

Non-violent stalking can cause lasting psychological damage to victims and should be treated as seriously as domestic abuse by the justice system, new research suggests. A survey of 128 stalking victims found the actions of the stalker had an impact on all aspects of their lives, from their mental and physical health to employment and social life. Victims reported suicide attempts, anxiety, depression, a loss of confidence and feelings of isolation, while some changed jobs and moved house after being targeted. The Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) research found almost nine in 10 victims (87%) were stalked by someone who was known to them while around a third (34%) were targeted by a partner or an ex-partner.

Katy Proctor believes designated task forces should be introduced Credit: Glasgow Caledonian University/PA

Stalking behaviours included spying, remote surveillance, making unwanted phone calls, sending unwanted notes or letters, texts, emails and social media messages, harassment and threats of violence. Katy Proctor, lecturer in criminology and policing at GCU, who carried out the study, believes designated task forces and specialist courts should be set up to handle stalking in all its forms. She said: “There’s a danger that by focusing solely on the physical risk posed by violent stalkers, it allows those who cause emotional damage to continue their behaviour. “If we are to support and protect victims of stalking effectively, the justice system needs to recognise the potential of non-violent offenders to cause significant and long-lasting harm.” She added: “The majority of behaviours, on an individual basis, are not criminal and might not seem threatening by others. “The criminal justice system operates on an incident by incident basis, so it doesn’t easily recognise or pick up on a course of conduct. “It is the course of conduct that creates fear and alarm, and that needs to be recognised by the criminal justice system.”

The survey found 24% of those questioned were stalked by an acquaintance and 11% by a work colleague. Just over three-quarters of those who took part (76%), were women who were stalked by men. Less than half (49%) of those surveyed reported their concerns to Police Scotland. Asked how being victimised made them feel, 83% said they felt they may have done something to trigger the behaviour and 77% said they felt shame. Ms Proctor stressed victims are in no way responsible and said for stalkers who are not deluded about their victim’s feelings for them it is about power and control, similar to domestic abuse. Experts are calling for specialist training to be rolled out throughout the criminal justice system to recognise that stalking can take place across all relationship types.

