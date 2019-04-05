The story behind interviewing Islamic State member Shamima Begum and 'Jihadi Jack' Letts

This is our new podcast Air Time, where ITV Evening News presenter Mary Nightingale is joined by ITV News correspondents and producers to take you behind the scenes and reveal the story behind getting big stories on the air, plus take a deeper dive into the issues raised by their reports.

In this episode, Mary speaks to ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo, who reveals the story behind his interview with Islamic State member Shamima Begum at a camp in Syria, where he told her the British government had stripped her of her UK citizenship. Rohit also talks about the long journey and process involved in securing an interview with Jack Letts during the same trip to Syria. Letts, from Oxford, was nicknamed Jihadi Jack by the media after running away to Syria in 2014. Rohit and Mary also discuss the future of Islamic State and the threat it still poses despite the terror group losing the last of its territory in Syria.

