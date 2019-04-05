Thousands turn out in best fare for Ladies Day at Aintree

Thousands of people have flocked to Aintree Racecourse on Merseyside for the second day of one of racing's biggest fixtures.

Women dressed to impress for Ladies Day, one of the best attended and most popular events in the region's social calendar.

The day traditionally sees thousands of racegoers dress up in their best outfits ahead of the big race, the Grand National.

The bookies' favourite to take the glory on Saturday is the winner of last year's race, Tiger Roll.