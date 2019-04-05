- ITV Report
Thousands turn out in best fare for Ladies Day at Aintree
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot
Thousands of people have flocked to Aintree Racecourse on Merseyside for the second day of one of racing's biggest fixtures.
Women dressed to impress for Ladies Day, one of the best attended and most popular events in the region's social calendar.
The day traditionally sees thousands of racegoers dress up in their best outfits ahead of the big race, the Grand National.
The bookies' favourite to take the glory on Saturday is the winner of last year's race, Tiger Roll.
It's expected more than £150 million-worth of bets will be placed on the iconic race, and probably a few tears shed if the better's choice fails to bring home the win.
No double has been done since Red Rum in the 1970s. The achievement meant fame for the horse, his death in 1995 leading the front pages of newspapers and national news bulletins.
Whilst betters may have their sights on Tiger Roll doubling up on rosettes, bookmakers are hoping that's not the case.
David Williams, betting analyst with Rank Group, told ITV News: "There's no doubt that were Tiger Roll to emulate Red Rum, it would be a lousy result for bookmakers.
"But let's put this into context. No favourite has won this race since 2010, for the best part of the last decade it has been a bonanza for bookmakers."