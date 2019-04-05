Towns to share more than £4.4 million in regeneration funding

A £4.4 million funding boost for regeneration projects in Scotland has been announced by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The investment, part of the eighth round of the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS), will be split across four towns: Inverkeithing (£1,007,700) Hawick (£1,314,800), Lochgilphead (£969,700) and Mauchline (£1,119,800).

CARS is a regeneration initiative designed to direct funding to town centres that would benefit from heritage-led redevelopment.

Since its inception, £43 million has been awarded to communities across the country, resulting in more than 140 new businesses and more than 460 jobs created in areas of high unemployment.

HES chairwoman Jane Ryder said: “One of the great merits of the CARS scheme is that it is locally led and allows local authorities to invest in priority properties they have identified and help communities to unlock the potential of their historic assets.”