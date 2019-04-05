UK Weather Forecast: Dry for many. Rain in the west and far northeast.

Today: Wet and in places windy across the west and southwest, with some heavy spells of rain, perhaps with occasional thunder. Elsewhere, mainly dry, bright and not as cold, but some light rain in the far northeast.

Tonight: Showers will become confined to the far southwest overnight, with many becoming dry. Mist and low cloud will spread in from the North Sea, bringing rain in the east later.

Saturday: A west/east split on Saturday. Generally fine in the west with warm spells of sunshine. Cloudy and cold in the east with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Changeable with some brighter and warmer weather, but also areas of low cloud and heavy thundery showers, especially across eastern and some southern areas. Colder from the north on Tuesday.