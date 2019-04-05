UK Weather Forecast: Heavy rain slowly clearing away from southwestern areas.

This Evening and Tonight: Showers in the west will ease this evening. Low cloud and hill fog, with occasional rain and drizzle, will move over Scotland and northeast England. Otherwise it will be dry, with clear spells, and a slight frost in places.

Saturday: Early low cloud in the northeast will become more extensive over Scotland and northeast England. It will be brighter elsewhere, with the best of the sunshine in the southwest.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Often cloudy and rather cold in east, with outbreaks of rain. Western areas drier and brighter, although risk of heavy showers for central and southern areas. Warm in any sunshine.