What the papers say – April 5

A variety of stories make the front pages on Friday – from the latest on Brexit to a crackdown on social media platforms over harmful content. The Daily Telegraph reports that Theresa May’s ministers have discussed the possibility of giving MPs a vote on a second referendum during Brexit talks with Jeremy Corbyn.

The Times says Cabinet ministers are seeking to block the Prime Minister from agreeing a Brexit delay of up to a year.

MPs were “bogged down again”, the Metro says, as it reports that proceedings in the House of Commons were dramatically called off due to a leak in the chamber’s ceiling.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports on leaked government plans which suggest social media executives could be held personally liable for harmful content on their platforms.

The Daily Mail leads on what it calls a victory in its campaign against “insurance loyalty rip-offs”, reporting that company Saga would now offer policies with fixed prices for three years.

And the i says more than 20 universities have been accused of using “unethical” admission practices that are “trapping” students into accepting higher education places.

In other news, The Sun claims the Duke of Sussex took Meghan on a £33,000-a-night “babymoon”.

The Daily Express reports that its campaign for life-saving cystic fibrosis drugs to be made available on the NHS has helped trigger a Commons debate.

Barbara Windsor leads the Daily Mirror.

And the Financial Times reports that Ethiopia has found that pilots of its flagship carrier were not to blame for a plane crash killing 157 people last month and called for Boeing to carry out a full investigation into the anti-stall system of its 737 Max aircraft.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star leads on the start of the Grand National festival.