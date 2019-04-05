Sally Challen pleads guilty to husband’s manslaughter after murder conviction quashed

A woman accused of killing her husband in a hammer attack has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter after her murder conviction was quashed.

Georgina Challen, known as Sally, admitted killing 61-year-old Richard Challen on August 14 2010 but pleaded not guilty to murder.

She's been granted conditional bail at the Old Bailey as she awaits a fresh trial for the murder of her husband.

She was jailed for life for the murder of the former car dealer following a trial at Guildford Crown Court in 2011.