Woman to launch bid for bail in ‘coercive control’ murder case

A woman who killed her husband in a hammer attack will launch a bid to be released on bail after her murder conviction was quashed. Georgina Challen, known as Sally, says she killed 61-year-old Richard Challen in August 2010 after 40 years of being controlled and humiliated by him. She was jailed for life for the murder of the former car dealer following a trial at Guildford Crown Court in 2011.

Richard Challen, who was killed by his wife Georgina Challen, known as Sally Credit: Surrey Police/PA

But her conviction was quashed and a retrial ordered at the Court of Appeal in London in February, in light of new evidence which was not available at the time of her first trial. During a two-day hearing, the court heard evidence relating to Challen’s state of mind at the time of the killing and the issue of “coercive control”.

Georgina Challen, known as Sally, is facing a murder retrial Credit: Surrey Police/PA