- ITV Report
Deadly floods in Iran prompt more evacuations after at least 70 people die
Deadly floods in Iran have prompted fresh evacuations of six towns as the country braces itself for more rain on Saturday.
Authorities have said at least 70 people have lost their lives after continued flooding hit the western half of the country following years of drought.
Gholamreza Shariati, the provincial governor, told state TV rescue teams are taking residents to nearby shelters, including three army barracks.
Evacuation orders came as a new round of raining and floods is expected.
Mr Shariati said emergency discharges from dams and reservoirs were adding to the high floodwaters, but such measures were essential to prevent the dams from overflowing or catastrophic breaches, with river waters continuing to rise upstream from the province.
Young men were asked to stay behind to help with rescue operations.
Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said some 400,000 people are at risk, out of the province's population of five million.
Eleven towns and scores of villages have been already evacuated. There have been no evacuation orders for major cities, including the province's capital of Ahvaz, which has 1.7 million residents.
There have been no reports of damage to the province's petroleum facilities, which account for roughly 80% of Iran's oil production.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said rescue efforts for flood-stricken areas of the country have been hampered by U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran by the Trump administration.