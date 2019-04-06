Deadly floods in Iran prompt more evacuations after at least 70 people die

Deadly floods in Iran have prompted fresh evacuations of six towns as the country braces itself for more rain on Saturday.

Authorities have said at least 70 people have lost their lives after continued flooding hit the western half of the country following years of drought.

Gholamreza Shariati, the provincial governor, told state TV rescue teams are taking residents to nearby shelters, including three army barracks.

Evacuation orders came as a new round of raining and floods is expected.

Mr Shariati said emergency discharges from dams and reservoirs were adding to the high floodwaters, but such measures were essential to prevent the dams from overflowing or catastrophic breaches, with river waters continuing to rise upstream from the province.

Young men were asked to stay behind to help with rescue operations.