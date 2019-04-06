Fitness trackers for racehorses could enhance performance and reduce injuries

Researchers have developed a wearable device for racehorses – similar to fitness trackers used by humans – to provide real-time measures of vital signs. A team at the University of Bath say the information could help enhance performance, reduce risk of injury and improve welfare through the early detection of disease. Their platform, named EquiVi, measures heart and respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, temperature, blood pressure and heart rate variability.

Dr Ben Metcalfe with William the horse Credit: University of Bath/PA

Trainers and vets can monitor the measurements during a horse’s day-to-day activities such as stabling, exercise and travel. The device, currently in prototype form, is made up of three sensors positioned on different parts of the horse. Lucy Nelson, deputy lieutenant of Somerset, described the project as “really exciting”. “It’s a fantastic tool, it is really revolutionary,” the stable owner said. “We spend our lives trying to look at horses, trying to understand their language and making sure that the horse is thriving. “The happier they are, the better they work. There’s no point in trying to train unhappy horses, it just doesn’t work.”

The device is similar to a fitness tracker worn by humans Credit: University of Bath/PA