Flakefleet Primary School's singing students get Britain's Got Talent Golden Buzzer after moving judge to tears

A group of primary school children have earned Britain's Got Talent's highly coveted Golden Buzzer after moving judge David Walliams to tears. The boys and girls, aged five to 11, from Lancashire's Flakefleet Primary School performed a choreographed routine to Don't Stop Me Now by Queen led by their head teacher. They will now skip the bootcamp stage of the auditions and perform in one of the show's live semi-finals. The rendition earned them a standing ovation from Walliams and his fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden - before Walliams gave them a place in the next round.

As Walliams hit the button and the stage was covered in gold confetti, the head teacher - now dressed in a Union Jack onesie - burst into tears and embraced his students. An emotional Walliams broke down, telling him: "You're a great teacher. This is your moment." After getting the golden approval the school tweeted: "It just goes to show that it doesn't matter what you have or where you come from - that anything is possible when you work hard, aim high and dare to dream."

