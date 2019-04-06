- ITV Report
Grand National: Tiger Roll aims for historic back-to-back wins as punters to bet £150m
Bookies' favourite Tiger Roll is looking to make history by becoming the first horse in 45 years to win two consecutive Grand National runnings at Aintree today.
Looking to emulate Red Rum's double more than 40 years ago, the 7-2 favourite for the historic race could be the shortest-priced winner the race has seen since Poethlyn (11-4) 100 years ago.
Many punters are expected to lay down bets on Tiger Roll, as bookmakers estimate £150m will be place on the 172nd running of the Grand National.
Jockey Davy Russell will be riding Tiger Roll this year, as the field of 40 horses is expected to head out at around 5.15pm today.
Among the other runners and riders in the field include Anibale Fly, Vintage Clouds Rathvinden and Pleasant Company.
Aniable Fly, ridden by B J Geraghty, is priced with some bookmakers at 16-1.
Rathvinden is one of the favourites at around 10-1, but is some way behind the 7-2 odds of Tiger Roll.
With no rain since the early morning drizzle yesterday, the ground has dried up slight at the official going for the ground is good to soft.
Thousands are expected to flock to Aintree today, just as they did for Ladies Day on Friday.
Police confirmed two arrests at the event yesterday.
Event Commander, Superintendent Louise Harrison said: "I would repeat my advice to race goers that they should arrive in plenty of time to pass through security and not bring large bags or too many items as this can slow the process down.
"I would also like to remind people to take advantage of the public transport services available. There are road closures in place and parking is limited so, where possible, people are advised to avoid bringing their own vehicles.
“Drink responsibly, look after each other and your belongings and enjoy what is set to be a great day.”