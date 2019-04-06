Grand National: Tiger Roll aims for historic back-to-back wins as punters to bet £150m

Tiger Roll is looking to win back-to-back Grand National titles. Credit: PA

Bookies' favourite Tiger Roll is looking to make history by becoming the first horse in 45 years to win two consecutive Grand National runnings at Aintree today. Looking to emulate Red Rum's double more than 40 years ago, the 7-2 favourite for the historic race could be the shortest-priced winner the race has seen since Poethlyn (11-4) 100 years ago. Many punters are expected to lay down bets on Tiger Roll, as bookmakers estimate £150m will be place on the 172nd running of the Grand National.

There is expected to be 40 horses taking part in today's historic race. Credit: PA

Jockey Davy Russell will be riding Tiger Roll this year, as the field of 40 horses is expected to head out at around 5.15pm today. Among the other runners and riders in the field include Anibale Fly, Vintage Clouds Rathvinden and Pleasant Company.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Aniable Fly, ridden by B J Geraghty, is priced with some bookmakers at 16-1. Rathvinden is one of the favourites at around 10-1, but is some way behind the 7-2 odds of Tiger Roll. With no rain since the early morning drizzle yesterday, the ground has dried up slight at the official going for the ground is good to soft.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.