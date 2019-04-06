Israeli PM vows to annex West Bank settlements if re-elected

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank if he is re-elected.

The vow marks a dramatic policy shift apparently aimed at rallying his nationalist base in the final stretch of a tight race.

Mr Netanyahu has promoted Jewish settlement expansion in his four terms as prime minister but until now refrained from presenting a detailed vision for the West Bank, seen by the Palestinians as the heartland of a future state.

An Israeli annexation of large parts of the West Bank could snuff out any last flicker of hope for an Israeli-Palestinian deal on the terms of a Palestinian state on lands Israel captured in 1967.

A so-called two-state solution has long been the preferred option of most of the international community.

However, intermittent US mediation between Israelis and Palestinians ran aground after President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital early in his term.

The Palestinians, who seek Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital, suspended contact with the US.